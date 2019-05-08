MOUSETAIL AWARDED BRONZE FOR ‘GO GREEN’ EFFORTS

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has recognized all 56 state parks for their efforts in environmental sustainability practices as part of the state’s Go Green With Us program.

Perry County’s Mousetail Landing State Park has completed the Bronze Recognition Level of the Go Green With Us Initiative and Guidelines.

The guidelines include multiple areas of environmental sustainability including education and outreach, water conservation, energy efficiency, waste and recycling and much more.

Mousetail Landing State Park’s visitor’s center recently upgraded all lighting to LED and has upgraded to a 16 SEER HVAC system.

The park participates in TVA’s Green Power Switch program.

The use of tent pads in the campground protects and enhances the ecosystem by decreasing negative impact from repeatedly setting up a tent in the same place.

