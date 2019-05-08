LATEST SCAM: THE “ONE RING” CALLER WANTS YOU TO CALL BACK

The Federal Communications Commission is alerting consumers to reported waves of “One Ring” or “Wangiri” scam robocalls targeting specific area codes in bursts, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.

These calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to call the number back, often resulting in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number.

Consumers should not call these numbers back.

Recent reports indicate these calls are using the “222” country code of the West African nation of Mauritania.

Generally, the One Ring scam takes place when a robocaller calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two.

They may call repeatedly, hoping the consumer calls back and runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.

