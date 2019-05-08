JONNIE RUTH SWAFFORD LOCKE TAYLOR

Mrs. Taylor, 79, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hospice Homecare, Inc., in Little Rock. A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Ralph Robinson & Son, with Joseph Pemberton, Todd Anderson, and Tom Hart officiating. She was born in Flatwoods, the daughter of the late Hessie Mary Hickerson Belsha of Flatwoods and Clovis Foy Belsha of Wayne County. She was reared and received her early education in Linden, and graduated from Lewis County High School in Hohenwald in 1958. She had lived in New Mexico and Texas before moving to Pine Bluff in 1970. She became the second woman school bus driver for the School District of Pine Bluff. She also recruited other women to drive school buses. She owned and operated Jonnie’s Pawn and Gun, North Cedar Pawn Shop, and the Money Corner. She was baptized at Summit Baptist Church and was currently attending New Home Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe A. Swafford; her second husband, Donald Locke; and her brother, Donald Belsha. Survivors include her husband, Lee Ray Taylor; daughter, Myra (Rick) Aulds of Pine Bluff; two sons, Darcy (Denise) Swafford of Fort Myers, Florida, and Perry Swafford of Pine Bluff; stepchildren, Dale Swafford, Johnny (Ann) Swafford, and Jerry (Lois) Swafford, all of Richmond Hills, Georgia, Russell (Cherie) Locke of Pine Bluff, Melanie (Les) Miller of Mt. Ida, Arkansas, and Annette (George) Creighton of Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren, Joe Swafford, Tim Aulds, Katie (Austin) Rhodes, Eric Swafford, Peyton Aulds Musgrove, Caroline Rose, and Madison Heflin; great grandchildren, Aubrey Aulds and Easton Musgrove. Online condolences may be made at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.