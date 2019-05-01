WILLIAM L. LAXTON, JR.

Mr. Laxton, 70, of Linden, died Friday, April 26, 2019. A celebration of life services will be held today, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bill Webb officiating. Burial will be at Loveless Cemetery, Hohenwald, with military rites. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of the late William L. Laxton, Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Tatum Laxton. He was a U.S, Army veteran, having served in Vietnam where he flew Huey helicopters. He graduated from the University of Tennessee as an RN, BSN, and was retired from HCA where he worked as a Risk Management Consultant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Laxton, and a brother-in-law, Brian Uhl. Survivors include his life partner, Glenda Dill of Linden; a son, William Harlan (Maggie) Laxton, MD of Nashville; a granddaughter, Sofia Moccaldi; sisters, Bertha Jean (Ronnie) James of Hohenwald, and Cynthia Marlene Uhl of Hendersonville; a brother, Bob (Teresa) Laxton of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.