TRENNA ANNE RUSSELL

Mrs. Russell, 65, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a long illness. A graveside service was held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at DePriest Bend Cemetery in Perry County, with Jack Rich officiating. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of the late R.E. and Marie DePriest. She was raised in Centerville, and also resided in Helena, Arkansas for many years. Later she moved to Houston, and retired in Pearland, Texas. She was a graduate of Hickman County High School, and later received her Bachelor’s Degree of Nursing from Memphis State University. After graduation, she worked at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. She was known for running the Phillips County Christian School and was Director of Nursing at Shriner’s Hospital in Houston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother. Survivors include her husband, Michael Henderson; daughter, Briana; grandson, Brian Robert Russell; brother, Jimmy Lane (Sherri) DePriest; and pets, Dapple and Bandy.