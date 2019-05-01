SCHOOL VOUCHER BILLS PASS

A controversial school voucher bill—that allows parents access to public money to send their children to private schools—has been passed in the Tennessee legislature, but it’s not a done deal yet since the Senate and House versions of the same bill differ in some details.

Perry County’s voices in the legislature also differed. State Representative Kirk Haston voted against the bill; State Senator Joey Hensley voted for the bill on the Senate floor, though he had voted against it in committee.

Contacted by the Review, Senator Hensley said, “I did have concerns about this legislation for my district, as well as the ones that it will affect as it was written. I voted yes because I felt that those concerns had been addressed with the changes made to the legislation.

“I was continuing to review this legislation through session and I do think it will benefit those students in the low performing schools after further consideration.

“This is a pilot program and will not be continued if it doesn’t prove to have positive results. This only applies to a small number of students and it will not expand unless it shows positive results in the future,” the Senator said.

The main difference between the two bills is that the House version would okay vouchers in Hamilton County, Metro Nashville, Knox County, and Shelby County school districts, while the Senate version allows vouchers in only Shelby and Davidson counties.

Opponents of the bill—such as Perry County Director of Schools Eric Lomax—fear passage opens the door for vouchers to eventually be approved statewide.

