SARAH MARGARET JENKINS HENSLEY WRIGHT CLARK

Mrs. Clark, 92, died Friday, April 19, 2019. A graveside service was held Saturday, April 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She loved to travel, visited all fifty states and spent time abroad. She had a passion for arts and crafts, and spent years donating her talents to different charity events hosted by the Methodist Women’s Group at her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three wonderful husbands, Lester Hensley, Grady Wright, and John B. Clark; a brother, Kenneth Jenkins; granddaughter, Susan Embler Kinser; great grandson, Kye Embler; and daughter-in-law, Patsy Hensley. Survivors include her son, Lester Ray Hensley; sister, Edith Wade; grandchildren, Sandra Hensley, Cindy (Anthony) Sims, Daniel (Bethany) Hensley, nine great grandchildren, Tiffany, Kasi, Tommy, Logan, Sara, and Katie Sims, Lauryn and Knox Kinser, and Raylee Hensley; several nieces and nephews; and one very special niece, Cheryl Wade. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Center of Hope, P.O. Box 1961, Columbia, TN 38402 where her granddaughter works. Share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TNFunerals.com.