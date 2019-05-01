LINDEN MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON I-40

A Linden man is dead following a traffic accident on I-40 just east of Exit 143 on Friday afternoon, April 26.

William L. Laxton, Jr., 70, of Linden, died from injuries he sustained when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:30 p.m.

According to a report citing the Tennessee Highway Patrol as a source, Laxton was attempting to change lanes when he struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Ronnie Holland, 33, of Lonoke, Arkansas. Holland was injured.

The THP preliminary report said Laxton struck Holland’s truck with its far right side. Laxton’s vehicle spun in front of Holland’s and was then struck with the Chevy’s front-end.

Laxton’s vehicle hit a tree with its front left side. Holland’s truck also struck a tree with midway of its driver’s side.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Laxton were not available at press time Monday.