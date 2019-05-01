LINDEN FRED’S NOT CLOSING

The Fred’s Super Dollar Store and Express Pharmacy in Linden is not one of the 159 sites nationwide set to close at the end of this month.

A press release from Fred’s corporate headquarters said the stores slated for closure—including 23 in Tennessee—have been “underperforming and unprofitable.”

Tennessee stores closing are in Collierville, Dyersburg, two in Memphis, Paris, Jackson, Medina, Selmer, Mt. Pleasant, Pulaski, Clarksville, Gallatin, Hartsville, Lebanon, McMinnville, Murfreesboro, Portland, Woodbury, Dayton, Decherd, Jasper, Newport, and Brownsville.

Liquidations at those locations has already begun.

A Local Fred’s spokesperson told the Review on Friday that they have received many questions from customers about the closings, but that the Linden store “is not on the list” of closures.