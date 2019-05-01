GREENHOUSE SALE TODAY AT PCHS

It’s time again for the Perry County High School’s Greenhouse Plant Sale. Come see us today, May 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., May 2 from 8:00 to 3:00, or May 3 from 8:00 to 2:30.

The sale will continue until all plants are sold. Unfortunately, plants cannot be held or saved for people ahead of time.

Prices: 6 plants for $3.00 or full tray (36 plants) for $15. Hanging Baskets are $9. Vegetable plants, bedding plants, and some herbs to choose from.

Also available: Geranium, Purple Fountain Grass, Asparagus Fern, Aloe, Sweet Potato Vines, Citranella, Succulents, Lantana and Goldfish plants for $3 a cup.

Don’t forget: Mother’s Day is May 12. Potted plants will be for sale on May 9 & 10.

For more information, please call 589-2831, ext. 2408.