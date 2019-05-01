ALICE NAOMI FLETCHER

Mrs. Fletcher, 75, of Pleasantville, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. Cremation was chosen. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Gretna, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edison Rowland and Alice Saunders Rowland. She was retired from FirstBank in Linden, where she worked for several years. She was a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a sister, Beulah Shelton; and five brothers, Russell, Luther, Ray, Guy, and George Rowland. Survivors include her husband of fifty-six years, Chester Fletcher; daughters, Terry Rowland St. Clair of Gretna, and Lori Ann Fletcher of Reno, Nevada; a son, Gary Fletcher of Nashville; grandchildren, Brandon, Dennis, Kyle, and Nathan; four great grandchildren; a sister, Nan Jacobs; brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Rowland; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.