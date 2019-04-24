YOUR LIBRARIES: BY THE NUMBERS

Last year the two libraries in Perry County experienced more than 52,000 visits by people seeking services.

Visitors borrowed almost 59,000 items at no charge, including 30,000 free DVDs. More than 27,500 visitors used the library computers and/or Wi-Fi, also at no charge.

When visitors requested books and movies that the Perry County libraries don’t own, the libraries borrowed more than 750 items from other libraries located in Tennessee—free of charge.

In addition, Perry County library cardholders downloaded more than 7,200 e-books and audio books from the State Library’s online collection. The price? Free.

To learn more about how your county’s libraries can serve you visit the library website at perrycountylibrary.info or stop by the library in Lobelville or Linden.