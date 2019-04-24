NOTICE: FOR SALE By Editor | April 24, 2019 | 0 2003 Honda CRV, V.I.N.#JHLRD78803C001878 has been towed in and will be sold at Auction on April 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Address of Auction is East Side Motors, 235 South Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097. B 4/24 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS: HENDRIX April 24, 2019 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS: TRULL April 17, 2019 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE April 10, 2019 | No Comments »