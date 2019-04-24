NOTICE: FOR SALE

2003 Honda CRV, V.I.N.#JHLRD78803C001878 has been towed in and will be sold at Auction on April 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Address of Auction is East Side Motors, 235 South Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097.

B 4/24

 

