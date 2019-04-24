LOCAL EDUCATOR NANETTE ARNOLD NAMED SCAN ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

A local educator’s efforts on behalf of children worldwide, in the U.S., and here at home, have been recognized by an international organization and the Tennessee General Assembly.

Nanette Arnold, an educator at Lobelville School, was named the Advocate of the Year at the three-day 2019 Advocacy Summit of the Save the Children Action Network (SCAN), where more than 200 representatives “from more than 35 states attended training, heard from leading experts on issues impacting children, and convened with their legislators to protect and invest in kids both here at home and overseas.”

The advocates attended meetings with nearly 150 lawmakers and staff to voice their support of children’s issues.

Net had never spoken to a political candidate or attended a campaign event until last year.

According to the SCAN press release, “But as an early reading specialist, she knew how critically important early learning opportunities are for a child’s future success in school and life. So she set out last summer to talk to every candidate running for governor of Tennessee, as well as the state’s open Congressional seats.

“She did just that, asking pointed questions about early learning at more than 25 campaign events, and organizing her friends and colleagues across the state to do the same.

