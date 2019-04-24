GREGORY JOSEPH MOLNER

Mr. Molner, 65, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Ohio, the son of the late Joseph W. and Marie Terese Becker Molner. He began his dairy farming life in Wisconsin. He tilled his land in Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Missouri, with cows and goats. He leaves countless friends in many states. In 1975, he was “born again.” He loved singing and taught all his family to sing. Survivors include his wife of forty-four years, Francine Malatin Molder; children, Andrea (Brandon) Williams, Jared Molner, Chloe (Asher) Hess, Hannah (Micah) Bullen, Ezra (Christina) Molner, Ruth Anna (Jubal) Beechy, Isaac, Simeon, Hope, and Joanna Molner; seventeen grandchildren; two brothers, Denis and Philip; two sisters, Susan and Sandy, and their spouses and children; and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Malatin, O.D. In lieu of flowers, consider a living plant, shrub or tree memorial.