DR. LEROY F. BARDEN, III

Dr. Barden, III, 71, of Hendersonville, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. A funeral service was held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, the son of Dorothy Hammett Barden, who survives, and the late Leroy F. Barden, II. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and did his residency in Texas. He worked at various places in Linden, including the Perry County Medical Center and had an office at the old hospital. He also worked at Turney Center and Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg. He was very proud of the free Havens Clinic that he ran in Hendersonville. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruby Barden, and sons, George and Robert Barden. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Eva Barden; daughters, Norma (Jeff) Broadway of Linden, Crystal (Nathan) McDonald of Franklin, and Ruth (Lonnie) Rhodes of Murfreesboro; a son, Leroy F. Barden, IV of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Loren, Haley, Dalton, Lee, Alex, Alyssa, Anna, Declan, Leyton, and Parker; great grandchildren, Hayston, Easton, Raylan, Liam, Luke, Lacenton, Declan, and Moxon; a sister, Brenda Barden of South Carolina; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.