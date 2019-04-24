The Perry County Commission—meeting in regular session on Monday, April 15—took action to establish a local traffic court, and passed a resolution allowing taxpayers to make partial payments toward their property tax bills.

General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore addressed the Commission and informed them that traffic school once available in the county is no longer provided. She said she must send violators who take the traffic school option out of the county.

Judge Moore presented a proposal to establish a local traffic school, with a local instructor, so that violators could attend here—and the county could collect the fees associated with that service, usually $75 per person.

The proposal called for a one-time expense of $1,900 to get the program up and running. The Commission approved the proposal.

The Commission also approved unanimously a resolution that will allow citizens—with some stipulations—to make partial payments throughout the year toward their property tax bills, rather than making one payment between October when statements are mailed and the February 28 deadline.

