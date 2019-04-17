SPEAKER CASADA NOW OWNS PIECE OF PERRY COUNTY HISTORY

A 200 year old piece of poplar and the contribution of local talent created a one-of-a-kind gift for the Tennessee Speaker of the House—and a very personal connection to Perry County and its history.

In December of last year, Sheriff Nick Weems said he was contacted by his friend Scott Gilmer, Director of Operations for the Speaker of the House.

Gilmer ask Sheriff Weems if the jail wood shop could build a gavel and sounding block from Perry County wood as a gift for Speaker Glen Casada. The Sheriff agreed.

The Sheriff said he wanted the raw materials to have Perry County historical significance and thought of the perfect wood for the project.

The Sheriff contacted Melanie Pace who was a crime victim about three years ago when thieves began slipping in at night and tearing down a pre-Civil War era cabin at her farm on Godwin Road.

Sheriff Weems caught the thieves by placing hidden cameras at the cabin and was able to retrieve the hand-hewn wooded beams for Ms. Pace.

“I told Melanie of my plans to surprise Speaker Casada with a piece of Perry County history and she let us have one of the 200 year old beams,” the Sheriff said.

Melanie told the Review, “Our family is honored to have a Perry County Tennessee Century Farm included in this project. With prayers for our Tennessee leaders and citizens, we are proud that Perry County and Godwin Farm are represented in our state capital.”

