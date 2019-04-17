NOTICE TO CREDITORS: TRULL

Estate of JULIUS HOWARD TRULL, Late of PERRY County, Tenn.

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the Estate of JULIUS HOWARD TRULL, deceased, who died March 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th day of April, 2019.

Julia T. Hinson, Administratrix

Estate of JULIUS HOWARD TRULL

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Tommy E. Doyle

Attorney for Administratrix

PO Box 45

Linden, Tennessee 37096

(931)589-2167

Pd 4/24