COMMUNITY RECOVERY WORK DAY: VOLUNTEER

Join Community Recovery for a Community Work Day this Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 7:00 a.m. until ?? The group is in the process of renovating the white house next to First Baptist Church in Lobelville to utilize for recovery meetings.

Lunch will be provided and all who would like to help are welcome.

This outreach goes beyond the walls of First Baptist Church. From the beginning it has been designed to assist all citizens in reaching their own neighbors. Meetings are held every Wednesday & Friday nights at 6:00.

If you have never had the experience of spending time with men and women who are safely in recovery, and heard them share of their present joys and past struggles, then you are in for an unforgettable experience.

Please stop in and visit anytime you see the facility is open. Community Recovery loves people, and loves to brag on how God has redeemed lives, inside and out.

For more information on the work day, please contact project coordinators, Anthony Courter, 931-306-0928, or Bubba Stewart, 931-593-3367 or 931-622-0532, or for help with food, contact Sarah Stewart, 931-622-0532.

Requested items include durable and washable furniture and inside furnishings. Donations are tax deductible. A sincere thank you to everyone for your help and support.