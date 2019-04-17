BUFFALO RIVER FARMERS’ MARKET OPENS NEXT WEEK

Looking for a great place to purchase fresh home-grown produce?

The Buffalo River Farmers’ Market is opening soon and vendors from all over Perry County will be selling fresh fruits and vegetables.

The market opening day will be Tuesday, April 23, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and will continue to be open every Tuesday and Saturday at this afternoon time at City Park on Factory Street in Linden.

