TDOT VISITS TO SURVEY PERRY COUNTY ROADS

An effort by local officials to garner state attention to dangerous road conditions in Perry County gained almost immediate response when TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright visited the county and toured the sites that officials have deemed problematic.

Commissioner Bright and a team of engineers were met at Exit 143/I-40 on March 30 by Sheriff Nick Weems, County Mayor John Carroll, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, and State Representative Kirk Haston.

Along the south on Highway 13, officials took advantage of the opportunity to also stress the dire need of four-lane access the short distance from the interstate to the industrial development site near the county line on the north end.

The group surveyed the Highway 438 site in the Mennonite community where Laura Mast was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on the narrow shoulder.

