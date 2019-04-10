NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Docket #PB3-284

In obedience to an Order of the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee, made in the captioned case of Estate of Maurice Ronald Batts, I will on Saturday, the 11th day of May, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., in the courtroom at the courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, the tract of land described as follows:

MAP 012G GROUP C PARCEL 009.00

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being Lot No. 9 of the Crooked Creek Sports Marina, Inc., Section III, according to a plat made by Albert Dee Quillen, dated March 8, 1973, recorded in Survey Book B, Page 365, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description.

This being the same property conveyed to Billy P. Batts by Warranty Deed from Toni J. Rothfuss, recorded in Book D26, Page 602, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Billy P. Batts conveyed his interest in this property to the Estate of Maurice Ronald Batts by Quitclaim Deed recorded in Book D29, Page 225, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Said sale shall be for cash, 10% deposit paid at time of sale and balance upon confirmation and delivery of deed, and otherwise according to the Rules of Chancery.

This is the 4th day of April, 2019.

Charlene Duplessis

Clerk and Master and

Special Commissioner

WOOD LAW OFFICES

Ricky L. Wood

Attorney for Estate

Post Office Box 636

Parsons, Tennessee 38363

B 4/24