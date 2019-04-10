MASAYO YAHAGI AGE

Ms. Age, 85, of Linden, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Tom’s Creek Baptist Church, with Dr. Stan Vespie officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was in Pineview-Pace Cemetery. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of the late Shinnosuke Yahagi and Ryu Nakayama Yahagi. She was one of seven children: two sisters, Hizu Yahagi and Ine Yahagi, and four brothers, Shintaro, Shinji, Akimitsu, and Katsumi Yahagi. She married the late Alton Milo Age in 1954 in Tokyo, and honeymooned at. Mt. Fuji. She had worked at various places, including Robinson Manufacturing, Angelica Corporation, and last as a seamstress for Touch of Elegance. She was a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Warren, and son-in-law, Claudis Warren. Survivors include her daughter, Rosemary (Brad) Burgess of Linden; grandchildren, Corina (Brent James) Burlison, Matthew (Amy Renfroe) Warren, Micah Warren, and Bradley (Amanda) Burgess, Jr.; great grandchildren, Hunter Mayberry, Madison Warren, and Braylee Burgess; and a host of other loving family members and friends.