LOCAL WOMAN VICTIM OF EXPENSIVE COMPUTER SCAM

A local citizens alerted the Sheriff’s Office to a computer scam that she fell victim to, and urges others not to do the same.

The unnamed victim said, “I never thought I would fall for such a scam as this. We live in a world where there are people who haven’t any scruples or morals that will prey on the innocent for their gain.”

The woman described what happened.

She opened her laptop one morning to find that it had been blocked. A pop-up window that appeared to come from Microsoft informed her that her computer had been hacked and her firewall crashed. She was instructed to make a phone call, which she did.

The person who answered the call was very professional and the caller still did not suspect she was being scammed.

In fact, she allowed the scammer access to her computer. The scammer—who used the name Jesse—said the computer was infected with malware, was being used by foreign addresses, and contained pornography.

The scammer, who said he worked for Prefix 247, said individuals in Ireland had hacked the woman’s computer and were “using it to do some very bad things.”

He offered to clean up the mess and restore the firewall for $2,899, but when the victim said she did not have that much money, he lowered the price to $1,299, which the victim paid online to a company called West Corp Payment LLC. She even received case reference, customer service, and tech support numbers.

