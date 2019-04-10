LOCAL PREACHER TO SPEAK AT ‘CHRISTIAN DAY ON HILL’

A local minister has been invited to speak at a statewide event in Nashville.

Christian Day on Capitol Hill will be held at the historical Memorial Auditorium on Legislative Plaza next Wednesday, April 17, at 9:30 a.m.

Phil Corbin, who preaches at Linden First Christian Church, will be bringing the message. He will be part of a line-up that includes:

–Dove award winner Gary Chapman;

–actor and model Jennifer O’Neill;

–comedian Victoria Jackson;

–Governor Bill Lee and Congressman Mark Green;

–other Christian leaders from across Tennessee.

The event is sponsored by Layman Lessons Ministries, an all-volunteer organization that procures and provides $8 million annually in donated food, drinks, and life-saving supplies to the homeless, hungry, and truly needy across Tennessee and 15 other states since 2001.

Seating is limited. Reserve your tickets by visiting Christian Day on Capitol Hill online.