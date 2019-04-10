JACK CARTER

Mr. Carter, 81, died Monday, April 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held this Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the LDS Church, 4109 Eubank Boulevard, Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Grants, New Mexico, the son of the late Oscar E. and Caroline Boatman Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Jennifer Kay and Jessica Kellie. Survivors include his children, Jorgen Carter, Jennifer Barut, and Jaclyn Weeks, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Donations may be made to the Vanderbilt Heart Institute. Please visit the online guestbook at www.FrenchFunerals.com.