FRANKS SIGNS NEW BOOK THIS SATURDAY

Sue A. Franks, Perry County’s resident author and artist, has just published a new book. The Barlow Girls follows some of the same characters she introduced in her last books, Barker’s Pond and Do Gooders.

Perry County Friends of the Library invites everyone to meet and greet Sue this Saturday morning, April 13, at the library in Linden on College Avenue. She will be on hand from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to autograph her books and tell us how she draws her inspiration from this community where she grew up and has spent many years.

“I love my characters. The Barlow Girls is a mystery wrapped in loyalty, love, compassion, and humor. I thank all of you who have read it and appreciate your letting me know how much you enjoyed it,” said Franks.

Copies of The Barlow Girls will be available for $20 at the book signing. In addition, a few copies of Barker’s Pond and Do Gooders will also be available for sale. Refreshments will be served.