IRENE DUFF WOMACK

Mrs. Womack, 86, of Nashville, formerly of Lobelville, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. A funeral service was held Monday, April 1, 2019, at Woodlawn on Thompson Lane in Nashville. Graveside services and burial will be held this Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Leeper Cemetery in Lobelville. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Pearl Leeper Duff. She was a graduate of Lipscomb University, a long-time member of Hillsboro Church of Christ, a very active and loyal supporter of Vanderbilt sports, especially basketball, and she also enjoyed volunteer work for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Womack, and a stepson, Don Womack. Survivors include a step-son, Steven Womack; two precious granddaughters, Isabel and Ava, and their mother, Alana; several cousins; an honorary “niece” and friend, Jennifer Julian-Breig of Florida. Online condolences: www.woodlawn-roesch-pattonfh.com.