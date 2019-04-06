ARNOLD MEMORIAL TOURNEY APRIL 20

The twelfth annual Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Buffalo River Country Club, Lobelville.

Tee-off for the four-person scramble is at 10:00 a.m. Cost is $40 per player. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.

Fish fry by Brian Marrs included; door prizes given away at the close of the tourney.

Proceeds support the memorial scholarship fund.

For info or to pre-register, call or text Nanette at 615-418-1590 or Ricky at 931-209-7043.

Matt Marrs will also be cooking ribs, chicken, and BBQ for sale. Call 731-819-0224 to reserve your supper.