SPRING FEVER 5K THIS WEEKEND

You are invited to the Spring Fever 5K Run & Walk at Lewis County Middle School, 310 Park Street, Hohenwald, this Saturday, April 6.

The event benefits local Special Olympics in Lewis, Wayne, and Perry counties.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8:00. Register by phone at 931-628-2833, online at www.springfever5k.racewire.com, or at the Lewis County Schools Central Office.

Sponsored by Lewis County Schools Coordinated School Health and Powers Foodtown.