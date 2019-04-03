ROGER “CATFISH” EUGENE WALLACE

Mr. Wallace, 68, of Lobelville, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A visitation was held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Young Funeral Home, followed by cremation. He was born in McEwen, the son of the late Jim and Margaret Wallace. He was retired from Bates, LLC. He loved fishing, yard work, gardening, and mechanic work. Survivors include his wife, Cindy Wallace; a daughter, Jessica Wallace of Coble; a sister, Bonnie Monsure of McEwen; and many friends.