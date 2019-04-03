The Perry County Health Department is proud to be a part of National Public Health Week April 1-7, 2019. NPHW is about celebrating the power of prevention, advocating for healthy and fair policies, sharing strategies for successful partnerships and championing the role of a strong public health system.

“Improving the health of our residents is extremely important to us, and Public Health Week is an opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of public health in our communities,” said Sarah Russell, County Director.

”We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners to provide people with more opportunities to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Perry County Health Department takes an active role in the health of local residents through many primary prevention projects and programs to help prevent disease before it happens.

To see the list of these projects/programs, be sure and pick up this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.