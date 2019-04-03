MLEC APRIL RATE DECREASE

The per kilowatt-hour price for electricity will be lower in April 2019 for Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative members. The decrease comes as the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fuel Cost Adjustment goes down, and the energy charge transitions from the winter price.

The residential per kilowatt-hour price dips to $0.08394, so those using 1200 kilowatt-hours of electricity will pay $3.72 less than they did in March.

A complete rate schedule is available online at mlec.com.

The TVA FCA is subject to change monthly and is listed as a separate line item on MLEC statements.

