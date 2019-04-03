ARNOLD MEMORIAL TOURNEY APRIL 20
The twelfth annual Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Buffalo River Country Club, Lobelville.
Tee-off for the four-person scramble is at 10:00 a.m. Cost is $40 per player. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.
Fish fry by Brian Marrs included; door prizes given away at the close of the tourney.
Proceeds support the memorial scholarship fund.
For info or to pre-register, call or text Nanette at 615-418-1590 or Ricky at 931-209-7043.
Matt Marrs will also be cooking ribs, chicken, and BBQ for sale. Call 731-819-0224 to reserve your supper.