PERRY COUNTY YOUTH CENTERS: A SUCCESSFUL YEAR

Have you heard about Summer and Winter Food Programs?

What about School Supply Day?

Or have you seen the animals from Old McDonald’s Farm at Halloween Downtown?

All of this was provided by Perry County Youth Centers (PCYC) to the community this past year.

PCYC is a non-profit organization established on August 10, 2016, and it is a tax-exempt organization per IRC Section 501(c)(3).

None of these events would have been possible without your supporter, which includes a number of private donors, donations from City of Lobelville, Town of Linden, and Perry County Government, as well as state and federal grant funding.

To read more about youth center events and how you can help, be sure and pick up this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.