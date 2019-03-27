OFFICIALS TAKE HIGHWAY SAFETY CONCERNS TO THE CAPITOL

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems, Rosanna Weems, and Perry County Mayor John Carroll took Perry County’s State Highway danger zone issues to the Capitol last week and met with State Representative Kirk Haston, Director of Operations Scott Gilmer, and TDOT Director Steve Allen.

Since the latest tragic death of a young lady from the Mennonite community, Sheriff Weems asked community members to stand behind him in hopes to change the Highway 438/Cane Creek intersection.

“Our visit today was to get the ball rolling on making this stretch of highway safer for our brothers and sisters in the Mennonite community. Since this tragic accident, residents started a petition which garnered large support in taking action,” stated the Sheriff.

Sheriff Weems provided TDOT Director Allen with GPS coordinates, and photos of the cross that marks where Laura Mast was killed earlier this year while walking along the highway.

“Here in Perry County, we have the unique opportunity of having this wonderful community nestled into the fabric of our lives. They have maintained a certain way of life and the leaders of this community are looking into various ways to help make that safer for the entire county,” Sheriff Weems said

“Their community was established in 1976, and since then we, as a county, have grown considerably. At one time that road wasn’t heavily travelled, but now there are thriving businesses on that road, a short cut to the Turney Center, and tourists who want to view the Mennonite life, so traffic has increased tenfold.

