MLCONNECT RECEIVES BROADBAND GRANT

MLConnect receives Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant

Bill Lee announced last week that Meriwether Lewis Connect, LLC has been awarded a $1.8 million Broadband Accessibility Grant through the State of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development. MLConnect applied for six grants on behalf of its service territory and was awarded one.

The grant will help MLConnect’s ongoing project to bring fast, affordable, and reliable broadband to Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative members in five counties. The grant area approved by the State is in the western part of Humphreys County.

“This is exciting news, and we are grateful to Gov. Lee and our legislators for recognizing and supporting the need for reliable broadband in our rural hometowns,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“The grant will help our communities develop more economic opportunities and improve healthcare, education and more. We will seek more grants in the future, as we work toward the goal of making broadband available to all our members by the end of 2022.”

