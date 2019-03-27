ALBERT LEE STORY

Mr. Story, 74, of Linden, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A memorial service was held Sunday, March 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at The Sanctuary United Pentecostal Church in Hohenwald. After cremation, his remains will be placed with family members in the Bethlehem Family Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was the son of late Evie Estella Andrews Story and James David Story. He worked as a meter reader for MLEC for fifteen years before reading meters for the Town of Linden beginning in 2007. Prior to this he worked on offshore oil rigs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Story, and two brothers, Alfred and James Thomas Story. Survivors in clued his wife, Brenda Diane Rogers; daughters, Barb (Stan) Keener of St. Joseph, Stacie (Bryan) Ray of Lawrenceburg, and Vawneda (Jason) Bates of Lobelville; a son, Kevin Story of Lawrenceburg; two dear nephews, Miles and Gunter Baker; a brother, James Palfred (Marlynn) Story of Noblesville; a sister, Peggy (Al) Flatt of Columbia; and several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.