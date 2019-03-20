WEEKEND EVENTS

The following events are being held this weekend in conjunction with the Blooming Arts Festival in Linden, or Springfest Softball Tournament in Lobelville & Linden:

CEDAR CREEK BBQ CHICKEN

Cedar Creek Fire Department is hosting a BBQ Chicken Fundraiser on Saturday, March 23, from 11:00 a.m. until sold out. Join us at the Blooming Arts Festival. BBQ Chicken plates will be $8 and include leg quarter, baked beans, potato salad, and drink. Baked goods are needed for this event, so if anyone would like to donate, please drop off at the Cedar Creek fire hall on Friday, March 22, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thank you in advance.

VFW AUXILIARY BREAKFAST, YARD SALE

Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 4973 for a Yard Sale & Indoor Fundraiser this Saturday, March 23. The day will begin with a Pancake Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. in the Veterans Building at Veterans Park in Linden. Proceeds go to VFW Auxiliary Scholarship Fund and Kitchen Fund at the Veterans Building. For more information, contact Billie Cassidy, 931-628-1774.

MASONIC LODGE PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Lobelville Masonic Lodge 739 will host a pancake breakfast this Saturday, March 23, from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m., to coincide with the Buffalo River Springfest softball tournament. Everyone is invited.

SENIOR CENTER QUILT SHOW & DRAWING

Get your tickets now for the “Winter Light” quilt, the 2019 offering from Perry County Quilters at the Linden Senior Center. The drawing for the quilt and a bench glider will be this Saturday, March 23, 3:30 p.m., during the Blooming Arts Festival. The quilt and glider are on display at the Center; tickets are $1. You do not have to be present to win.

Please attend the annual Quilt Show at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. Friday hours: 3:00 to 6:00; Saturday, 8:30 to 4:00.The deadline for quilt entries is 10:00 a.m., Saturday. Bring your quilts to the Center, 8:00 to 4:00, any day this week. Quilts in the show that are avaiable for purchase will be marked. Other entries and heirlooms are not for sale.