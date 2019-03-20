SUPPORT COUNTY’S 200TH

The year: 1819.

James Monroe was in his first term as President—America’s fifth.

The SS Savannah became the first steamship to successfully cross the Atlantic.

Founding father, seventy-six year old Thomas Jefferson established the University of Virginia.

And that year, War of 1812 American naval officer and hero Oliver Hazard Perry died of yellow fever aboard the USS Nonsuch on his thirty-fourth birthday, August 23.

Commodore Perry never knew a Tennessee county would be named for him a few months later on November 18, 1819.

Perry County celebrates a milestone this Fall when it officially reaches its 200th birthday.

So, how does Perry County plan to celebrate?

Check out this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review for more on this upcoming event.