NOTICE: 2017 DELINQUENT TAXES

Notice is hereby given that 30-days will elapse before the 2017 delinquent tax list is turned over to the Clerk and Master/Tax Attorney so that suit thereon may be filed in the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee, to collect taxes, due to the County, as well as interest, penalties, attorney fees and cost.

If you should have any questions, or if my office can assist you in any way, please feel free to contact us at (931) 589-2313.

Shane Copeland,

Perry County Trustee

B 4/3