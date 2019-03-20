NONA SARA WHITWELL TUCKER

Mrs. Tucker, 97, of Dickson, formerly of Linden, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Earl James Whitwell and Clara Imogene Scott Whitwell. She had last worked at Linden Products, and in 2008, smoved to Dickson to be near her daughter and son. While living there she helped rear three generations of grandchildren. She attended Burns Church of Christ, where she enjoyed the harmony of that Christian community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Glenn Tucker; a daughter, Sharon Hixson; sons, Glynn Wayne and Jerry Tucker; daughters-in-law, Norma Jean Tucker, Wanda Tucker, and Dixie Richardson; son-in-law, Jimmy Smith; and a sister, Nina Thompson. Survivors include her son, Harris (Joyce) Tucker of Dickson; grandchildren, Cheryl (Jeff) Smithson, Richard (Kimiko) Tucker, Deanna Potts, Houston Tucker, Joey Qualls, Diane Williams, Mitch (Samantha) Tucker, Sherry (Lynn) Qualls, Terry (Leigh Ann) Tucker, Gina Tucker (Tim) Krieg, Tracy (Bill) Trotter, and Kristie Sullivan; many great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; a sister, Edith Condit, of Memphis; a brother, Jimmy Whitwell of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.