KAREN ALEXANDER TINNON

Mrs. Tinnon, 83, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Decatur County Health Care in Parsons. A memorial service was held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at Crooked Creek Church of Christ in Lobelville. A private burial will take place at a later date. She was born in Savannah, the daughter of the late Sydney and Grace Burks Alexander. She graduated from David Lipscomb University in 1957 with a B.S. degree in General Business, and was retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Alexander; sister, Annie Ray Walsh; and son, Craig Tinnon. Survivors include her husband, Charles Tinnon; sister, Shirley Lincoln of Franklin; granddaughter, Kayla Tinnon of Humboldt; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.