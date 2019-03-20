DR. JULIUS HOWARD TRULL

Dr. Trull, 89, of Linden, died Monday, March 11, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer and heart failure. A funeral service was held Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Trull Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Jess Trull and Mary Lattis Parnell Trull. He was a retired minister of the Church of Christ and profession of biology at Freed-Hardeman University, where he taught for thirty-six years. Dr. Trull received his A.A. degree from Freed-Hardeman in 1956. He continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University, where he received his B.S. degree in 1957, and George Peabody College, where he received his M.A. degree in 1958. In 1969, he received his Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi. He began his teaching career at Freed-Hardeman in the summer of 1958. As chairman of the biology department, he advised students who went on to become physicians, pharmacists, nurses, optometrists, and many other health-related professionals. Many have also become teachers of the sciences. Dr. Trull was named to Who’s Who in American Education and Personalities of the South. He was a past member of the American Society of Microbiologists, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and Tennessee Academy of Science. He retired in 1994 to settle back down on his farm with his children and grandchildren where he began cutting cedar lumber with a one-man sawmill. He ran the sawmill until the fall of 2017 when his health began to fail. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Sue Culp Trull; an infant daughter, Tommie Gayle Trull; a sister, Mary Loudean Trull Warren; and a son-in-law, Jimmy Hinson. Survivors include his children, David (Connie) Trull, Julia Hinson, and Allen (Cindy) Trull, all of Linden; grandchildren, J.B. (Carmen) Trull, Buck (Paula) Trull, Jay Hinson, Josh (Karli) Trull, and Haylee (Erik) Hall; great grandchildren, Carson (Ethan) Tanner, Jordan (Hollie) Trull, Bryce Trull, Blazz Trull, Briley Trull, Samuel Trull, and Lincoln Trull; great, great grandchildren, Maverick Tanner and Kent Trull; and a host of other loving family members and friends.