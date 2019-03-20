BLOOMING ARTS FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND

For the quaint town of Linden, the “party” is the Blooming Arts Festival, March 22-23, 2019, which kicks-off the state’s spring festival season.

The event features more-than 150 arts, crafts, and food vendors, and popular regional and local musicians, creating one of Tennessee’s best hometown celebrations.

The eleventh annual event takes over the beautifully revitalized downtown, lined with new sidewalks, landscaping, lampposts, and restored architecture.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward is proud to show off his authentic Southern town: “People are always surprised at how much this town has to offer. A lot of effort has gone into our revitalization and the festival is a great opportunity to discover the history and beauty of this area.”

The crown jewel event of this small town, the Blooming Arts Festival captures the spirit of spring by highlighting some of the region’s best arts and crafts mediums.

For more information on this upcoming event, be sure and pick up a copy of this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.