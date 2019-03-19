BEST APPS FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS OF ALL GENRES

Today, improving your photography skills has never been easier. Technology assists on-the-go photographers, so they can take stunning photos and continue to explore their unique style. Below we highlight four of the best apps for photographers.

Adobe Lightroom CC

Free | Available for Android and iOS devices

Do you already use Lightroom on your computer? It may be time to download the app—this way, you can edit your photos on the go. It’s a truly powerful tool that will make any captured moment look breathtaking.

Lightroom CC supports JPEGs and RAW files, so it’s incredibly versatile—you can edit photos regardless of their file type. On the same hand, photographers love to experiment with Lightroom’s color mix and curve tools. No matter your vision, you can create it with this app. Keep in mind that you must pay a subscription fee for premium features and synchronization across devices.

ProCamera

$5.99 | Available for iOS devices

This app is the whole package—it replicates DSLR camera settings, so you can capture professional photos and videos every time. The ProCamera app includes amazing features, including 4K video capabilities, a live histogram, lowlight modes, shot stabilization, and even a remote trigger for Apple Watch. You also have the ability to shoot RAW photos, giving you more creativity in post-processing.

Whether your forte is landscape, portrait, or street photography, this sophisticated app works for any niche.

TouchRetouch

$1.99 | Available for Android and iOS devices

Are you searching for an app that’ll make a huge difference in your editing game? TouchRetouch allows you to remove distracting objects from your photos, so you can create masterpieces that are free of imperfections. You can also erase lines and clone areas—it’s true magic! Edit your photos to stand out, regardless of whether you own an Android or Apple phone.

VSCO

Free | Available for Android and iOS devices

VSCO offers a wide selection of one-tap preset filters. Some filters can really disrupt a photo’s quality, but VSCO offers understated filters. Plus, you can adjust brightness, clarity, contrast, saturation, and more. Your work will really shine, no matter the filters you choose for your photos.

The free app comes with ten filters, but if you subscribe to VSCO’s X membership, you’ll receive over 130 filters for $19.99 a year.