Perry County is seeking bids for Patient Simulator Mannequins with the following specifications:

–1 Adult Mannequin

–1 Child Mannequin

–1 Infant Mannequin

Mannequin should have SIMPad capabilities and quotes should include instructor training.

Bids are due no later than 12:00 p.m. on March 22nd and should be mailed to:

PO Box 16, Linden, TN 37096

For inquiries, please call 931-589-2216.

Perry County has the right to reject any and all bids.

