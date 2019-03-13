MAE FRANCES RICHARDSON GROOM

Mrs. Groom, 83, of Linden, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter and Gary Anderson officiating. Burial was at Ward-Peace Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late William “Willie” David Richardson and Ida “Mama Biscuit” Broadway Richardson. She was retired from Johnson Controls/Fisher TEAMLINDEN, and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Jack Richardson and R.T. Groom. Survivors include her children, Judy (Ron) Dunkle, Debbie (Lynn) Monroe, Sandy Richardson, and Randy (Sherri) Groom, all of Linden; grandchildren, Caleb (Sabrina) Dunkle, Tyler (Lindsey) Dunkle, Daniel (Angie) Richardson, Kalyn Monroe, Ashley Groom, Sara Monroe, Alec Richardson, and Cody (Hannah) Groom; great grandchildren, Mylie, Bronx and Kenley Dunkle. Ryanne Monroe, and Raylan Richardson; brothers, Don (Miriam) Richardson and Lyle Richardson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.