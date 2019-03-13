LYNNE ESTELLE GRIFFIN

Mrs. Griffin, 63, of Linden, formerly of Memphis, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, March 1, 2019, at New Church Memphis. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Memphis, the daughter of Marion Nell Jeffries Summers, who survives, and the late Robert Bruce Summers. She was a retired financial secretary for Shelby County Schools. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband of forty-four years, Michael Griffin; sons, Michael Griffin, Jr. of Memphis and Matthew Aaron (Crisy) Griffin of Bartlett; grandchildren, Brenna Scroggins, Logan Scroggins, and Gracie KayLynne Griffin; sisters, Katherine Misee of Memphis, Bobbie Nell Summers of Jackson, and Susan Summers of Atlanta; a brother, Robert Bruce (Kellie) Summers, Jr. of Bartlett; and a host of other loving family members and friends.